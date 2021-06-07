Rafael Nadal (Facebook)

Nadal shared a “Got Married”, surprising everyone all around the world. In the “About” section on Nadal’s Facebook page, an update says, “Married since October 2019”. The fans took to Facebook and made their reactions felt loud and clear with a burst of jokes and questions. Users of the platform are intrigued why the Spanish player took this long to update his relationship status on his social media handles. Many of his fans were even delighted and rejoiced at Nadal’s thoughtful post.
One of the user wrote, “Congratulations but couldn’t imagine he’d be getting married in the middle of the French open.” To this, someone responded that Nadal had been married 2019. “No he didn’t. It was ages ago now,” said another.
“Congratulations Rafa. Withdraw from Roland Garros and let Roger win,” one commented, probably a fan of Roger Federer who just decided to pull out from the tournament.
"A Special Congratulations To All of You Who Know: Rafael Nadal has been married to Xisca Perello since October 2019….," expressed an individual."Congratulations but confused. His wiki page says he got married in October 2019," a fan expressed. Another individual insisted, "This can't be right as I remember seeing the photos of their 2019 wedding!"Nadal is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam as he moved into the fourth round of Roland Garros 2021. He is at level with Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.
