Rafael Nadal made all his fans go berserk on Monday when the legendary tennis star updated his relationship status on Facebook. Nadal, married his long-time partner, Maria Francisca Perello, back in 2019. The fans were left with no clue whatsoever when the Spaniard updated his relationship status on the social media site after 2 years.

Nadal shared a “Got Married”, surprising everyone all around the world. In the “About” section on Nadal’s Facebook page, an update says, “Married since October 2019”. The fans took to Facebook and made their reactions felt loud and clear with a burst of jokes and questions. Users of the platform are intrigued why the Spanish player took this long to update his relationship status on his social media handles. Many of his fans were even delighted and rejoiced at Nadal’s thoughtful post.

One of the user wrote, “Congratulations but couldn’t imagine he’d be getting married in the middle of the French open.” To this, someone responded that Nadal had been married 2019. “No he didn’t. It was ages ago now,” said another.

“Congratulations Rafa. Withdraw from Roland Garros and let Roger win,” one commented, probably a fan of Roger Federer who just decided to pull out from the tournament.