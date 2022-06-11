Barcelona: Rafael Nadal proved age is just a number as he went on to win his 14th French Open title last week. Following his win, comparison are being made with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic over who is the best. While Nadal leads in terms of Slams, ex-World No 1 Mats Wilander opined on the subject. Hailing Nadal, Wilander confessed he finds the Spaniard’s brand of tennis more entertaining than Federer and Djokovic.Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: All England Lawn Tennis Club Announce 11 Per Cent Hike In Prize Money

“His tennis is much more entertaining than Djokovic’s and Federer’s. The older he is, the more I enjoy watching him play. We see that he trusts his variations more than when he used to at 22 or 23 years old,” Wilander wrote in his column for French newspaper L’Equipe, via Spanish daily AS. Also Read - Pep Guardiola Hails Rafael Nadal as Greatest Athlete in Spanish Sports History

He added: “With Roger, everything seems easy. It’s simple and aesthetic. Rafa is different: his true personality arises when the racquet hits the ball. Of course, the beginning and the end of the motion are not as fluid as with Roger,” Wilander said, adding, “But the contact with the ball is so pure, his touch on the ball is so extraordinary that I am always blown away.” Also Read - Rafael Nadal REVEALS How Roger Federer Congratulated Him on His French Open Win

Meanwhile, there are doubts over Nadal’s participation at the Wimbledon because of his chronic foot pain. He played through the pain over the two weeks at Roland Garos and that was impressive. Nadal has said that he would love to play the Wimbledon but it depends on the pain.

The Wimbledon starts in a little more than two weeks. Fans would love to see the Spaniard in action chasing his 23rd.