New Delhi: Raheem Sterling starred with the opening goal against arch-rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday to help England enter the quarter-final of the ongoing EURO 2020. Sterling broke the deadlock in the 75th-minute of the match with a perfect finish and then 11 minutes later it was Harry Kane to doubled the lead with a tricky header of a Jack Grealish cross. Also Read - England vs Germany Match Highlights And Updates Euro 2020: ENG 2-0 GER; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane Score as England Seal Quarterfinals Berth

After the win, Sterling thanked fans for all the love and support they showed for the team at Wembley. His tweet read: "Love to all the fans supporting at home and all the fans at Wembley stadium, you were with us all the way."

Love to all the fans supporting at home and all the fans at Wembley stadium, you were with us all the way ❤️ — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) June 29, 2021

With the strike, Sterling has joined Gary Lineker as the only players to score each of England’s first three goals of a major tournament. The Manchester City star scored the game’s only goal in two 1-0 wins in the group stage, helping England reach the last 16 as group winners.

“We knew we needed to put a big performance in against a very good German side and I thought we’ve done that today,” Sterling told the BBC. “Scoring for your country is always special and it’s definitely a special moment for me.

“I celebrated and for half a second I thought, ‘Don’t let it be offside!’ I’m really happy it went in and I’m really happy we got the win.”

The right kind of noise, our fans ❤️#BoyFromBrent pic.twitter.com/zkEBGsfWQI — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) June 29, 2021

Sterling would be an important player for England heading into the later stages of the tournament. England would now play Ukraine in the quarter-final. Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 to seal a date with the Gareth Southgate side.