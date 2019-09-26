It was sheer laziness that resulted in the downfall of Rahkeem Cornwall during Caribbean Premier League match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks. The heaviest cricketer in the history of the game forgot to slide his bat in while completing a run.

He was over the line and had made his ground, all he forgot was to land his bat and that resulted in a comical run out. Opening the batting for the Zouks, he could not get his timing right and could not find the gaps and all he scored was a 12-ball 6 before being runout. The runout took place in the sixth over of the match.

His run-out got the commentators in splits as they could not control their emotions and burst out laughing.

Here is the bizarre dismissal:

“Rahkeem you’ve got to slide the blade… he’d better go back to the hotel and hide,” former Kiwi player and commentator Danny Morrison said from the commentary box as he could not believe his eyes.

Cornwall opened the bowling for his side as well. He bowled two overs and conceded 16 runs and picked up no wickets.

Meanwhile, it was Brandon King’s unbeaten 81* off 59 balls that took the Warriors over the line in a 162-run chase. Guyana Amazon Warriors beat the Zouks by eight wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Earlier in the year, Cornwall made his Test debut against India in which he picked up three wickets. The 6 feet 5 inches cricketer all of 26 and has a long career ahead.