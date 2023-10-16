Home

Sports

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Admits Virat Kohli is an ‘Inspiration’ After AFG Beat ENG in ODI WC 2023 Match in Delhi

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Admits Virat Kohli is an ‘Inspiration’ After AFG Beat ENG in ODI WC 2023 Match in Delhi

ODI WC 2023: Gurbaz's 80 off 57 balls helped his side get to a decent total vs England.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Hails Virat Kohli. (PC- X)

Delhi: Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in his elements when Afghanistan took on England on Sunday in an ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Opening the batting for Afghanistan, Gurbaz hammered a breathtaking 80 off 57 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and eight fours. His knock not only helped Afghanistan to a decent total, but he also installed fear in the opposition. Following the game, the Afghanistani cricketer admitted that Virat Kohli is an ‘inspiration’ and has been one during his growing up years.

Trending Now

“Kohli is an Inspiration for every young player in the world, players look up to him & he helped me a lot about the game plan, how to build an innings & how to score big runs,” Gurbaz said to the broadcasters.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES