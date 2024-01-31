Home

Sports

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Exclusive: ‘I Learn A Lot From Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni, They are Best’

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Exclusive: ‘I Learn A Lot From Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni, They are Best’

Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened up on how much he learned from both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during his interaction with former Indian skippers.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are among the world’s greatest cricketers. They inspire both people from the cricketing fraternity and fans. Star Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz is also among the people who have learned a lot from the former Indian skippers and consider them among the best cricketers.

Trending Now

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened up about how he always interacts with Virat and Dhoni, whenever he gets an opportunity, be it during a bilateral contest, IPL, or other tournaments.

You may like to read

He said “We always think this one word that is learning from the best. It is a very great opportunity to catch up with him and every time you ask him, you learn something from him. His life story is totally different and his cricket journey so far is amazing. So everyone, every player should ask him and learn something from him. Because if someone wants to be the best in the world, if someone wants to do something better for their country, if someone has a dream, so they should learn from everyone and they should learn from the best.”

“Whenever I get the opportunity to catch up with MS Bhai and with Virat Bhai. I don’t want to miss it. I always try to talk to them. I always try to ask them how they improve their cricket skills, how they improve their cricket life, how they can manage everything. So what helped me a lot, was that during the IPL, before that IPL we worked up in Dubai, and everywhere I tried to talk to them. Which helped me a lot. And I learned a lot of things from Virat and also from MS. I think they are the best, that’s why I’m asking,” Gurbaz added.

Gurbaz is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League and is often seen interacting with Dhoni and Kohli during KKR’s IPL matches with CSK and RCB. He was also seen interacting with Virat a lot during the recently concluded T20I series between India and Afghanistan.

Currently, Gurbaz is playing under the leadership of David Warner for Dubai Capitals in the ongoing edition of the ILT20 2024. He is one of the most crucial members of the Dubai side. DUB are in the fourth spot on the points table with two wins in five matches. They would try to bounce back with some wins in the remainder of the tournament and qualify for the knock out stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.