Rahmat Shah etched his name in the history books as he became the first Afghanistan player to score a century in Test cricket. Rahmat reached the three-figure mark on the opening day of Afghanistan’s only Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong. He scored 102 off 187 balls before being dismissed by Nayeem Hasan.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first in Chittagong. Rahmat came into the middle in the 13th over after the dismissal of opener Ihsanullah. He went on to put on a 120-run stand with former skipper Asghar Afghan. At the end of the first session, Rahmat was on 97. He finally crossed the coveted mark with a four off Nayeem Hassan. However, he went for a loose drive off the next ball and got a thick edge that was grabbed by Soumya Sarkar at first slip.

First Test centurions for – 🇦🇺 ➔ Charles Bannerman

🇧🇩 ➔ Aminul Islam

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ➔ WG Grace

🇮🇳 ➔ Lala Amarnath

🍀 ➔ Kevin O’Brien

🇳🇿 ➔ Stewie Dempster

🇵🇰 ➔ Nazar Mohammad

🇿🇦 ➔ Jimmy Sinclair

🇱🇰 ➔ Sidath Wettimuny

🌴 ➔ Clifford Roach

🇿🇼 ➔ Dave Houghton 🇦🇫 ➔ RAHMAT SHAH 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aeeA9L9M13 — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2019



Rahmat had previously scored 98 in Afghanistan’s last Test against Ireland in Dehradun. His ton means that all 12 Test-playing countries now have a centurion.

The only team to have played Test cricket and not had a centurion is the World XI that was put together with Graeme Smith as captain for a lone Test against Australia in 2005. Virender Sehwag’s 76 was the highest score for them in that match.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s newly-appointed skipper Rashid Khan became the youngest player ever to lead a Test side. Rashid, who turned 20 years and 350 days on Thursday, surpassed the record of Tatenda Taibu who led Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004 at the age of 20 years and 358 days.

Third in the list is Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was 21 years and 77 days old when he led India against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1962.