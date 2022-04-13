New Delhi: It was a moment to savor for Mumbai City FC on Monday as the Islanders became the first Indian club to claim victory in the AFC Champions League. The 2020-21 ISL Champions came from behind to win 2-1 against Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) in their second Group B fixture with an Indian heading in the winning goal in the 75th minute. Rahul Bheke became the first Indian to score at the biggest stage of Asian club football and he was over the moon to guide his hometown to victory.Also Read - ISL: Adrian Luna Sends Kerala Blasters to Final, Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC Go Down 2-1 on Aggregate

“It is really special because I scored for my hometown team and at the stage where no other Indian has. I’m thrilled that we’re the first Indian club to win an ACL game. To come back to play for a Mumbai club after six years and score a goal at such a big stage is…. a proud moment for me and I will make sure to build on this”, Bheke told to ESPN. Also Read - Highlights Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Semi-Final 2nd Leg, Hero ISL 2021-22: KBFC Beat JFC 2-1 Over Two Legs, Reach 3rd FINAL

Also Read - Jamshedpur FC Lift Maiden ISL League Shield With Win Over ATK Mohun Bagan

“Everyone’s happy that we got the first win. Our performance in the first game gave us the confidence that we can do well if we kept playing like that and improved in the small details,” he says. “We cut a cake and celebrated the win. The coach asked us to stay humble as we have four games to go. We’re taking it one game at a time and it’s important for us to win the next game as that will help us get closer to what we want – to reach the next round”, he told.

Mumbai City are currently placed second in Group B with 3 points in 2 matches. Des Buckingham’s men face UAE’s Al-Jazira tomorrow at King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia.