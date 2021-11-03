New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the Head coach of Team India and is expected to take over the duties from as early as the New Zealand series which is scheduled to start on the 17th of November, right after the T20 World Cup 2021 gets over.Also Read - Thought BCCI Is Trolling Kohli: Fans Hilarious Reaction to BCCI's Anushka Sharma Fifty Tweet

Dravid was unanimously chosen by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik and Mr RP Singh on Wednesday with current India coach Ravi Shastri's tenure ending with the T20 World Cup currently going on in the UAE and Oman.

"The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India's senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul's effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Dravid's appointment.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said that there cannot be a better person than Dravid to take over the role.

“There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job. Having provided the much-needed direction to NCA and overseen the progression of the boys at India U-19 and India A level, we believe this is also a natural progression for him as a coach. I have no doubt that under him, the Indian team will dominate in all formats. The Board will soon make appointments of other coaching staff, who will support the Head Coach in jointly achieving our targets,” said Shah.

Talking about his appointment, Dravid said that it is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and he is really looking forward to this role.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” added the 48-year-old.