Mumbai: With a little more than a month to go for the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India head coach, speculations and the hunt has already begun. Ex-India cricketer and former selector MSK Prasad has predicted that Rahul Dravid would take over from Shastri as coach and MS Dhoni would be there as the mentor of the side.

"In my heart, I had this feeling. I was challenged recently by my colleagues that definitely post Ravi bhai's era, MS has to come into the role of a mentor and Rahul Dravid as coach. These were the discussions I had with my fellow commentators while I was doing commentary during the IPL. I had a feeling that Rahul, being the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India post Ravi bhai's era," Prasad told Sports Tak.

"Rahul as a coach, MS as mentor is going to be a boon for Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm customers and one person is very studious and hard-working. More importantly, the number of players that are evolving right now have been groomed by Rahul, who was India A coach also. So it is some wonderful planning that is happening. I will be very disappointed if Rahul is not going to be the coach and MS not a mentor post this management's era," Prasad added.

Earlier, Dravid, who has been the chief at the NCA guiding young cricketers, was expected to be the frontrunner. But then, he became the President at the NCA and with that, the rumours ended. It would be interesting to see who takes over from Shastri.