Rahul Dravid Breaks Silence on Rishabh Pant Car Accident, Says ‘Get Well Soon’ | WATCH

Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Hailing Pant as a fighter, Dravid said he expects the Indian wicketkeeper to bounce back quickly.

Rahul Dravid with Rishabh Pant @ PTI

Mumbai: In the wake of Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident, India coach Rahul Dravid has finally broken silence and reacted. A clip of Dravid wishing Pant a quick recovery has been posted by the BCCI on Tuesday ahead of the first T20I versus Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Hailing Pant as a fighter, Dravid said he expects the Indian wicketkeeper to bounce back quickly.

“In the last one year I have the privilege to seeing you Rishabh Pant and you played some of the greatest innings in Indian test cricket history. I know you’re a fighter, you have such character, I know you will bounce back from this situation,” Dravid said in the clip posted by the Indian board.

💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.