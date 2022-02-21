Kolkata: Once the squad for the Sri Lanka series was announced – there were a number of talking points as seniors like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped. But, senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha made the headlines as he reacted to his omission from the squad. While he mentioned that coach Rahul Dravid has informed him about it earlier in South Africa itself, Saha said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him a place in the XI every time till he was there.Also Read - India Vs Sri Lanka Match Preview: India T201 Squad, Predicted Playing 11, Lucknow Stadium Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Now, after the clean sweep against West Indies on Sunday, Dravid broke his silence on the Wriddhiman Saha saga during the press conference. Claiming that he is not hurt with the development, Dravid said Saha deserved clarity and that is what he provided him.

"I'm not hurt at all. I have a deep respect for Saha and his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket. My conversation with him actually came from that place, from my respect for him. He deserved honesty and clarity. I didn't want him to hear about it from the media," Dravid said.

Dravid also said that he along with Rohit Sharma make sure they have a word with the player who has not been picked. He added: “Before every playing XI is picked, even now, either Rohit or me will speak to the guys not playing, and be open to answering questions on why they are not playing and what are the reasons of a particular XI that might play.”