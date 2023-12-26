Home

Sports

Rahul Dravid Calls Prasidh Krishna Promising Prospect After Karnataka Pacer Makes Test Debut Vs South Africa

Rahul Dravid Calls Prasidh Krishna Promising Prospect After Karnataka Pacer Makes Test Debut Vs South Africa

Prasidh Krishna has played 17 T20Is and five ODIs for India before making his Test debut.

Prasidh Krishna became the 309th player to play Test cricket for India. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid termed Prasidh Krishna ‘promising prospect’ after the Karnataka pacer made his Test debut against South Africa in the first of the two matches on Tuesday. With Mohammed Shami not available due to a heel injury, it was debatable as to who among Krishna and Mukesh Kumar would partner Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Trending Now

Considering the pace and bounce on offer from the South African pitches, and the same that Krishna generates, the Rajasthan Royals pacer was preferred over Kumar. “Prasidh is a promising prospect, but we have to be realistic that this is his first Test match,” Dravid said before the start of the match.

You may like to read

“He has not had a lot of first-class cricket to fall back on because of a number of reasons. But I am hoping he has a good game and enjoys himself. It is such a lovely moment when we give out a new cap to someone,” added the Indian head coach.

Meanwhile, Dravid said his team would not mind a bit of ‘luck’ going its way as it aims to win a maiden Test series in South Africa and breach its ‘final frontier’ after 31 years of attempting. India have made eight tours to South Africa but never won a Test series.

“We (have) come close a couple of times and we have played some good cricket here… just a few critical moments we have not been able to, maybe, get over the line, get the 34-40-50 runs that you probably need to be able to… to compete here,” Dravid said.

The batting great said the team will take a lot of confidence from how they bowled on the last tour two years ago, when India squandered a 1-0 advantage to lose the three-match rubber as they lost the next two.

“Having said that, we looked at a lot of stuff and the way we bowled, I thought we bowled really well in the last series which gives us a lot of confidence that we have the ability to take 20 wickets here with the kind of attack that we have.”

Dravid added, “You need a little bit of luck as well in these conditions, there are a lot of plays and misses, you want to be the one playing and missing, and hopefully, the opposition edging those same ones. I think there is a little bit of luck involved.”

The Rohit Sharma-led India are currently placed at the top spot of the points table for the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, following a win and a draw against the West Indies earlier this year in June. On the other hand, hosts South Africa will be kicking off their campaign in this WTC cycle with this Test. Since 1996, India have played 23 Tests in South Africa and won only four and never more than once in a series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.