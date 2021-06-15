New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid will be the coach for India in the tour of Sri Lanka, according to a report published by The Indian Express. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed Dravid’s appointment as the coach for the short series in Sri Lanka as the senior team comprising of India captain Virat Kohli will be busy preparing for the five-match Test series against England. Also Read - How Rahul Dravid Never Looked Slow Even With Strike-Rate Slower Than Cheteshwar Pujara

"Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka," Ganguly told The Indian Express.

The Indian squad for the tour of Sri Lanka are already in Mumbai for their 14-days institutional quarantine.

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Thursday and picked the squad for the India tour of Sri Lanka scheduled in the month of July. Shikhar Dhawan was made the captain of the side with Bhuvneshwar Kumar appointed as his deputy for the upcoming tour. Ruturaj Gaikwad got his maiden call up for the national team owing to his brilliant show with the bat for Chennai Super Kings at the top of the order.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule:

13th July: 1stODI

16th July: 2nd ODI

18th July: 3rd ODI

21st July: 1st T20I

23rd July: 2nd T20I

25th July: 3rd T20I

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.