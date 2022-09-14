Ranchi: It is no secret that former India captain MS Dhoni prefers to stay away from the limelight. He is a private man and likes to stay with his close ones, in a world where social media scrapes every inch of a big celebrities personal life. Recently, noted journalist Harsha Bhogle revealed that India coach Rahul Dravid could not get in touch with Dhoni when the CSK captain had retired from international cricket. Dravid could not get in touch with Dhoni because he does not carry a phone.Also Read - Asia Cup Review: BCCI Highlights on India's Middle-Over Woes

Not just Dravid, but something similar happened with former India cricketer VVS Laxman. After announcing his retirement, VVS Laxman famously said: “I did try to get in touch with Dhoni but as you know it’s very difficult to reach him Dhoni.” Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India Squad Updates For T20 World Cup 2022, Australia: BCCI Announces Team- Bumrah Returns, Shami, Samson Miss Out

Recently, here is what Harsha revealed: “I have met Dhoni only once, in all these years I have met him only once socially. You cannot get in touch with him, he doesn’t carry a mobile phone. He has a mobile phone at his home and only the people really close to him have his number. When Rahul Dravid retired he couldn’t get in touch with MS Dhoni to tell him that. So, I met him once socially during a dinner in Australia.” Also Read - PM Modi, MS Dhoni To Appear For Lalit Narayan Mithila University Exams? Have A Look At Admit Cards Issued

Dravid would be in charge of the Indian team at the T20 World Cup in Australia. India would start as one of the contenders in the mega-event. India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 WC opener and that is expected to have a full house.