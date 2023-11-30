Home

Sports

Rahul Dravid Denies Signing BCCI Contract A Day After Indian Board Announces Head Coach’s Stay

Rahul Dravid Denies Signing BCCI Contract A Day After Indian Board Announces Head Coach’s Stay

Rahul Dravid's contract as India's head coach ended after the ODI World Cup 2023 where the Men in Blue finished second.

Rahul Dravid was handed the India coach's job i 2021.

New Delhi: Just a day after the BCCI issued a media statement on the extension of head coach Rahul Dravid’s tenure, a PTI report on Thursday claimed that the former India captain hasn’t signed any contract extension. Dravid, whose contract as India’s head coach ended after the ODI World Cup 2023 where the Men in Blue emerged as runners-up.

Trending Now

“I haven’t yet signed a contract with the BCCI but had discussions on tenure. Once I get the papers, I will sign: Head coach Rahul Dravid after World Cup and contract review meeting,” read a tweet from PTI. Besides Dravid, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma are a part of the review meeting taking place in the Capital on Thursday.

You may like to read

I haven’t yet signed a contract with the BCCI but had discussions on tenure. Once I get the papers, I will sign: Head coach Rahul Dravid after World Cup and contract review meeting (File Photo – PTI) pic.twitter.com/tftvI7bK8W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

Earlier, after India;s World Cup final loss to Australia, Dravid was asked about his future as India head coach. The former wicket-keeper then had said he is yet to decide on his future. “I haven’t thought about it. I’ve just come off a game.

“I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. At this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven’t given any other thought to what happens in the future,” he had said.

NEWS 🚨 -BCCI announces extension of contracts for Head Coach and Support Staff, Team India (Senior Men) More details here – https://t.co/rtLoyCIEmi #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.