Rahul Dravid Giving Batting Tips to Mushfiqur Rahim Ahead of 2nd Test is Heartwarming | WATCH

Ind vs Ban: It is possible that Rahim is getting advice from Dravid on how to play spin after the former was dismissed twice by spinners at Chattogram.

Dravid to Rahim

Dhaka: Ahead of the second and final Test versus Bangladesh at Dhaka, India coach Rahul Dravid was at the ground monitoring the training session. While he constantly kept chatting with Indian players, what made news was Dravid sharing batting tips with veteran Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim. While Dravid spoke, Rahim listened carefully like a student. The session between the two is heartwarming for cricket fans. It is possible that Rahim is getting advice from Dravid on how to play spin after the former was dismissed twice by spinners at Chattogram. In the first essay, it was Kuldeep who clean bowled him for 28, and in his second outing – it was Axar Patel. After the discussion, the two were seen hugging each other.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

Mushfiqur Rahim spotted with indian coach Rahul Dravid during the practice session. Learning from the best! 👊 Video courtesy : @BDCricTime#RahulDravid #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/8ulnurZ7j2 — Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) December 20, 2022

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini are ruled out of the second test match against Bangladesh which will be played on December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla stadium Dhaka.

Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

While Bangladesh could ring in a few changes after having lost the opening Test, India is likely to play the same XI.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj