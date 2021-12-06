Mumbai: India’s newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid got his tenure off to a brilliant start as the hosts beat New Zealand by 372 runs on Monday to win the second Test and the series 1-0. After the win, Dravid hailed Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Jayant Yadav, and Axar Patel. Dravid was impressed with the way they grabbed their opportunity.Also Read - IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Match Updates: Ravi Ashwin, Jayant Yadav Scalp Four Wickets Each; India Crush New Zealand by 372 Runs to Clinch Series at Wankhede

"Good to see the boys step up and take their opportunities, we were missing a few seniors, but the youngsters have taken their chances. Jayant (Yadav) found it difficult yesterday, but came up well this morning. A lot of these guys don't get the opportunity to play a lot (of Test cricket), but it's nice to see them do well, especially the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel and Jayant," Dravid said after the win.

Dravid also reckoned this will give the selectors a lot of choices when the seniors return. " That gives us a lot of choices opening up when the seniors do return," Dravid added. "It's a good situation to be in (on team selection), we had some injuries in the lead-up to this game, that's something which will challenge us."

This happens to be India’s 14th consecutive Test series win on home soil. The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England in 2012.

India would now head to South Africa for a series. The squad is expected to be announced soon by the BCCI. A few new faces are expected while it would be interesting to see if Ajinkya Rahane makes it to the side.