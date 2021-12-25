Centurion: With a day to go for the start of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa, coach Rahul Dravid lavished praise on skipper Virat Kohli and backed him to do well. While speaking on BCCI.tv ahead of the Test, Dravid recalled Kohli having made his debut when the former was still playing. Dravid lauded Kohli for driving a culture of fitness and success.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Status to Playing 11; Things India Coach Rahul Dravid Could Reveal at Press Conference on Eve of Boxing Day Test

“I was there when Virat Kohli made his test debut, it has been phenomenal, 10 years later, to see how he has grown as a cricketer and as a person, the match winning performances, the way he lead the team – he has driven a culture of fitness, success and more,” he said on BCCI.tv. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane Not in Form, Cheteshwar Pujara Inconsistent - Aakash Chopra Points Team India's Weakness

