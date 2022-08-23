Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the Asia Cup, India coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. This means Dravid could miss the Asia Cup.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan's Reaction When Fan Asks Him For His Jersey During 3rd ODI is Epic; Watch VIRAL Video

Dravid was not part of the Indian team which recently tasted success in Zimbabwe. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman was in charge of the side and he could very well be continuing his role during the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, a few players have already left for Dubai where they would play arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener on August 28.

The teams have started to assemble in the Dubai for the T20 event with Babar Azam's Pakistan team arriving from the Netherlands on Tuesday (August 23).

(More to follow)