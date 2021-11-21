Former Indian cricket player and member of the Australian coaching staff, Sridharan Sriram considers Rahul Dravid’s appointment as head coach of the Indian cricket team the best thing ever to happen in Indian cricket, adding that the team will benefit greatly from his planning and preparations.Also Read - Tim Paine's Wife Bonnie Frustrated As The Sexting Scandal Goes Public

Sriram, who had shared a dressing room with Dravid in the early days, also felt that the sooner Australian cricket comes of the scandal, the better it will be for the players. It is noteworthy that Tim Paine stepped down as captain three weeks before the Ashes as the scandal went public. Also Read - Picking Lengths Quickly And Trusting Defence The Key: New Zealand Batter Ross Taylor

“It (Dravid being appointed coach) is only very good for Indian cricket. For the talent that India has got, to have someone like Rahul who has been through it, done it, who has come up the hard way, he knows the value of the India cap, it will instil the pride to play for India,” Sriram, a left-handed all-rounder who played eight ODIs, told cricketnext.com. Also Read - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin's Turnaround in T20 Cricket, Calls Team India Spinner's Performance Phenomenal

The 45-year-old Sriram, who saw Australia lift their maiden T20 World Cup in the UAE defeating New Zealand and within a few days witnessed the low of Test skipper Paine relinquishing captaincy in the wake of the scandal, added that Dravid “really bleeds blue”.

“Having known Rahul, he will try to bring in a calm and steady atmosphere, instil good values and pride to play for the India cap. He really bleeds blue. The way he represented the country, he will instil these values in the team. He will do all the background work in terms of preparations, be very hardworking like the way he played the game,” added Sriram.

Sriram, who is currently working as a spin consultant for the Australian team, wants to give their best in the Ashes, after a successful T20 World Cup campaign. Sriram reiterated that everyone was aware of his role in the World Cup which played a key role in Australia’s victory.