VVS Laxman Likely To Take Charge As India Head Coach For Australia T20Is At Home – Check Details

Rahul Dravid's one-time teammate at the Indian team, VVS Laxman, has travelled as the head coach of the national team whenever the former took a break.

VVS Laxman. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman could be in charge of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against Australia, which will start within a week after the conclusion of the ongoing ODI World Cup, according to media reports.

The Indian cricket team’s current head coach, Rahul Dravid’s contract will run it’s course at the end of the World Cup and obviously, the BCCI has the option of requesting the former India captain to re-apply as the board will have to re-invite applications for the post following the norm.

It will be interesting to see whether Dravid wants to continue with the role, as in the ODI World Cup 2023, the whole Indian side is travelling more than 10,000 kilometres across the country. The entire squad will likely be given rest due to their extensive travel and gruelling campaign at the end of the tournament.

VVS Laxman likely to be the Head Coach of team India for the Australian T20i series after the World Cup. (PTI). pic.twitter.com/Um8n9kWEye — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 26, 2023

As per a PTI report, Laxman will be the Indian cricket team’s head coach as Dravid will likely go on a break. “VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and the same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The Rohit Sharma-led India has reached Lucknow on October 25, Wednesday, to play their match against defending champions England at the Ekana Stadium on October 29, Sunday. The Men in Blue are coming into the match with full confidence, as they are the only side unbeaten in the ongoing mega tournament.

The Indian side currently sit atop the table, having won all five matches till now and having 10 points with a net run rate of +1.353.

