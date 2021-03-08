Former BCCI president Sharad Pawar revealed that MS Dhoni was the not first choice to become the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2007. Dhoni first led the Indian team during the 2007 T20 World Cup where the Asian giants clinched the inaugural trophy. Also Read - IPL 2021 Schedule: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule, CSK Squad 2021

Before Dhoni, Rahul Dravid was leading the Indian team but he told Pawar that he doesn’t want to remain the captain during 2007 England Test series. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Completes 50 Years Since India Test Debut; Sachin Tendulkar Pays Rich Tribute

Pawar reveals that Dravid said that the captaincy responsibility was affecting his batting. Also Read - IPL 2021 in Mumbai? BCCI to Get Full Support From Government to Host T20 Tournament at Venue

“I remember India had gone to England in 2007. At that time, Rahul Dravid was the captain. I was there in England then and Dravid came to meet me. He told me how he no longer wanted to lead India. He told me how the captaincy was affecting his batting. He told me that he should be relieved from the captaincy,” said Pawar while addressing a public meeting, as per news agency ANI.

The former BCCI president also said that not Dhoni but Sachin Tendulkar was the first choice to lead the Indian team but the Master Blaster refused the role.

“I then asked Sachin Tendulkar to lead the side, but he refused the role,” he added.

Pawar reveals it was Sachin himself who suggested Dhoni’s name and said he is the one who can lead the Indian team.

“I told Sachin that if both of you and Dravid do not want to lead the side, how will we go about things? Then Sachin told me that we have one more player in the country who could lead the side and his name is none other than MS Dhoni. After that, we gave the leadership to Dhoni,” he added.

Later after Kumble’s retirement, Dhoni was also appointed the captain in the red-ball cricket as he led the Indian team to the top of ICC Test Rankings for the first time in history.