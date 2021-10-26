Dubai: Former India captain and one of the most respected gentlemen in world cricket – Rahul Dravid has formally applied for the role of India cricket team’s head coach role on the deadline day for submitting applications. Dravid, who is currently serving as the head of cricket operations at the National Cricket Academy, has submitted his official candidature for the high-profile post on Tuesday.Also Read - LIVE SA vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Half Way Stage, Match Poised Nicely

Earlier, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) top brass, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, had arranged a meeting with Dravid in Dubai during the IPL 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. It was revealed that Dravid was asked to consider the role of the head coach.

"Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it's the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Team India’s present head coach – Ravi Shastri’s tenure is all set to end after the T20 World Cup 2021 and the former captain had said he would not apply for the pods again. The contracts of bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also expire after the quadrennial event in the UAE and Oman.

With Dravid, the current head of National Cricket Academy applying, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee becomes easier as there aren’t any big names in fray who can match the batting great’s stature.

Also, it is reliably learnt that he is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

Under Dravid, a new era in Indian cricket will start with the home series against New Zealand where he will take charge with a new T20 captain, which in all likelihood, will be Rohit Sharma.

VVS Laxman Likely to Take Over at NCA, Anil Kumble Could be Sounded Out

Former India batting great VVS Laxman could again be back in the fray to head the National Cricket Academy in case the post falls vacant in the coming days.

It is learnt from sources that Laxman might not continue as the mentor of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderbad and in case, he is selected, he would also have to leave his media commitments including commentary and writing columns.

The national coach and the NCA head are expected to work in close coordination keeping the interests of Indian cricket in mind.

It is understood that Dravid and Laxman, who have had a close bond since the time they played for South Zone and subsequently for India for close to a decade and half, would be a perfect choice.

The other aspect that needs to be chalked out is the fact that Laxman is a resident of Hyderabad, where he has a young family with children just in their teens and also old parents.

Laxman, it is learnt, was reluctant to take up NCA Director of Cricket offer but BCCI would once again be approaching him.

In case he again turns dow the offer, they would have to look for other options. Anil Kumble is another big name but it remains to be seen whether the BCCI would approach the former India captain.

The NCA role worked well for Dravid as he is a Bengaluru resident.

In case of Laxman, if he has to stay in Bengaluru for a minimum of 200 days a year, it is like temporarily shifting base and his remuneration also needs to be chalked out.

(With PTI Inputs)