Rahul Dravid opens up on his dream T20 World Cup 2026 final, says ‘I would…’

Rahul Dravid reveals his dream match for the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Take a look and read the full story.

Rahul Dravid opens up about his dream final in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Indian star and one of the finest batters of all time, Rahul Dravid is known for his incredible batting performances and remarkable innings. Rahul has played a crucial role for the Indian team. His presence in Team India has led team to great heights.

He has been part of the Indian team for more than 20 years. He entered Team India as a player, then became captain and later served as a head coach of the team. Speaking about his tenure, he finished his coaching stint when India won the T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India is set to face South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Currently, team India is performing brilliantly in the T20 World Cup 2026. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, Team India will play their first match of the Super 8 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Dream final of T20 World Cup 2026 according to Rahul Dravid

However, before this big Super 8 match between India and South Africa, former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to NDTV about what he believes would be the dream final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“India vs any team. They could get to the semi-final and then make it to the final. I would like to see one of the lesser teams along with India,” Dravid told NDTV

Rahul Dravid reflecting on Imran Khan’s health

Rahul Dravid also expressed his concern over former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan’s poor health. “Like any fellow cricketer or captain, we would wish him really good health and hope that, irrespective of politics-I don’t want to get into the politics of it-you would want anyone to be healthy and to get whatever medical care and attention they need and deserve. None better than Imran Khan, who has not only inspired Pakistan but also the whole world with his achievements and performances.”

