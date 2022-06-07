Rahul Dravid Press Conference HIGHLIGHTS

Ahead of the T20I series starting June 9, India coach Rahul Dravid is likely to address the press today. Here are the live updates of Rahul Dravid’s press conference. With the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year, the build-up to that would start at Delhi. After crashing out early in last year’s T20 WC, India do not want to keep any stone unturned as he get ready for the marquee tournament.Also Read - IND vs SA: David Miller Reveals How He Handles Pressure, Says Understand My Game Lot Better

Eyes would be on Dravid’s PC as he could clear the air on a lot of things. Here are a list of things Dravid could reveal at the PC in Delhi. Also Read - RP Singh Praises KL Rahul For His Game Awareness, Sound Technique

India’s Playing XI: While it would be strange if he does reveal the playing XI for the 1st T20I, there are chances he would drop hints on who is in and who is not. Also Read - IND vs SA T20Is: Kamlesh Jain Joins India Team As New Physio

Who Plays No 4: India has had their problems with their middle-order. While there are many candidates for that spot like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya – it would be interesting to see who takes up that position. With Deepak Hooda in the side, he could also be tried at that number.

Who Opens With KL Rahul: With Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad there, it would be interesting as to who opens. Ideally a left-right combination at the top would mean Kishan edges Gaikwad to that spot. Will the Indian coach reveal who opens with KL?

All the matches would be important for India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.

Live Updates

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC Updates: Dravid hailed Umran Malik and said that he is improving with each passing day but believes he has a lot to learn.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC: “Hardik’s leadership was impressive right through the IPL. You need to be designated leader to be part of leadership group. From our perspective, we would want to get the best out of his skills, batting bowling and fielding.”

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC: “Rohit is our all format player. It would be unwise to expect everyone to be available all the time. We want them to be fit and fresh as well. There would be times where we would have to rest our big players.”

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC: Rahul Dravid says he is pleased to have Hardik Pandya bat. Hardik recently led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC: India are yet to lose at T20I in 2022. They are on a 12-match winning spree and they would like to keep that intact. India need one win to make it a world-record of most wins on the trot.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC: Plaudits have backed the coach-captain combo. Will Dravid speak about KL Rahul’s role as the leader of the side? Will he drop hints on who will partner KL at the top?

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC: Much-awaited PC likely to start soon. Dravid could reveal a lot of things and give a blueprint for the furure leading into the T20 World Cup.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Rahul Dravid PC Updates Ahead of T20Is vs SA: Tickets for the first IND vs SA T20I almost sold out as the match is in Delhi.