Rahul Dravid Press Conference HIGHLIGHTS

Ahead of the T20I series starting June 9, India coach Rahul Dravid is likely to address the press today. Here are the live updates of Rahul Dravid’s press conference. With the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year, the build-up to that would start at Delhi. After crashing out early in last year’s T20 WC, India do not want to keep any stone unturned as he get ready for the marquee tournament.Also Read - IND vs SA: David Miller Reveals How He Handles Pressure, Says Understand My Game Lot Better

Eyes would be on Dravid’s PC as he could clear the air on a lot of things. Here are a list of things Dravid could reveal at the PC in Delhi. Also Read - RP Singh Praises KL Rahul For His Game Awareness, Sound Technique

India’s Playing XI: While it would be strange if he does reveal the playing XI for the 1st T20I, there are chances he would drop hints on who is in and who is not. Also Read - IND vs SA T20Is: Kamlesh Jain Joins India Team As New Physio

Who Plays No 4: India has had their problems with their middle-order. While there are many candidates for that spot like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya – it would be interesting to see who takes up that position. With Deepak Hooda in the side, he could also be tried at that number.

Who Opens With KL Rahul: With Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad there, it would be interesting as to who opens. Ideally a left-right combination at the top would mean Kishan edges Gaikwad to that spot. Will the Indian coach reveal who opens with KL?

All the matches would be important for India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia.