New Delhi: India Head coach Rahul Dravid will address media in a virtual press conference ahead of the second test in Johannesburg. Dravid might have to face tough questions on probable playing XI for the second test. There are speculations that Cheteshwar Pujara who has not been great form might get dropped to make way for in-form Hanuma Vihari.Also Read - Will Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Dropped at Johannesburg? Things Coach Rahul Dravid Could Answer at Press Conference

On the other hand, there might be questions on fielding four out and out fast bowlers for second test as Johannesburg is the track which is heaven for hostile fast bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin can sit out for next test, however that will be a harsh call considering the off spinner’s form in 2021. Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav can be drafted into the playing XI considering the pace and carry of the Johannesburg wicket. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

Here are the full details of when and where to watch Dravid’s press conference. Full details ahead: Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid Hit the Dance Floor After Historic Win at Centurion, Video Goes Viral

What time will the press conference start?

The press conference is expected to start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the press conference take place?

The press conference will take place virtual environment and Dravid will address it from Johannesburg.

Where will the live streaming of the press conference take place?

The press conference can be watched live only on BCCI.tv

Johannesburg test will be a tester for both Indian and South African batters as overcast conditions are expected during the day. This might add to the misery of South Africa who are already 1-0 down in the Freedom Trophy. Former players Hashim Amla and Alviro Petersen suggested that Proteas can bounce back, however, it will not be an easy task.