Star India cricketer reflects on India’s dipping Test record, says, ‘Players are constantly…’

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the reasons behind India's dip in home Test form after both New Zealand and South Africa secured series victories on Indian soil.

Rahul Dravid opens up on India's dipping Test record

New Delhi: India is one of the most strongest sides in T20 cricket as they are currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20 standings, they will be keen to defend their title at the T20 World Cup on home soil. The team has been unbeaten in T20 series since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach whereas the Indian Test side’s disappointing show have raised increasing concerns in recent times.

Over the past year, India’s home Test record has seen a dip as both New Zealand and South Africa secured series victory on Indian soil. Gautam Gambhir took over as India’s head coach in 2024 and India are yet to win a Test series against a top-ranked side, with their lone success coming in a home series against the West Indies.

Rahul Dravid spoke candidly about India’s disappointing show in Test cricket

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid has now addressed the issue candidly. Speaking at a book launch event in Bengaluru, Dravid said that preparing for the demands of Test cricket has become the biggest challenge for players competing across all formats.

Dravid said, “As a coach, I realized that players who play all three formats are constantly shifting from one format to another. Many times, we would arrive just three or four days before a Test match, and when we started practice, we would find that some batsmen hadn’t seen a red ball for four or five months.”

He further said, “Batting for hours on pitches that seam and turn in Test cricket is not easy. It requires skill, and that takes time. But in today’s schedule, it’s becoming difficult to find that time.”

Dravid believes all-format players lack sufficient time to prepare

Reflecting on his playing days, Dravid noted that there was once ample time for players to transition between Test cricket and ODIs. However, the arrival of T20 cricket after 2007 has changed that significantly. Today, all-format players often lack sufficient time to prepare for the demands of red-ball cricket.

Recently, Test captain Shubman Gill expressed similar worries as Dravid noted that Gill has experienced the stress of balancing all three formats. Dravid also admitted that prolonged white-ball practice, especially in competitions like the IPL where players devote nearly two and a half months to power-hitting, is a byproduct of India’s explosive T20 batting prowess.

India are currently placed sixth in the ICC World Test Championship standings for the 2025–27 cycle. With the next Test series scheduled in Sri Lanka in August, the team still has some time before returning to red-ball action.

