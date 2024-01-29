Rahul Dravid Reveals The Reason Behind India’s Loss In 1st Test vs England

Home

India's mistake during the 28-run defeat to England in the opening Test was leaving runs on the field in the first innings and not capitalising on good starts.

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid revealed the reason behind India’s loss in the 1st Test match against England. He reckoned that Rohit Sharma & Co. were short of 70 runs in their first innings as the playing conditions were good to bat on Day 2.

“I thought we left probably 70 runs on the board in our first innings when conditions were pretty good to bat on Day 2. In those kind of situations, we got ourselves into some good starts and didn’t really capitalise. We didn’t get someone scoring a really big 100. I just felt we left those 70-80 runs back in the hut in the first innings,” he said after the game.

Dravid went on to state that the current Test set-up features a lot of young players, who are still learning the art of playing long innings.

“A lot of players are quite young, in the sense that a lot of these guys do play a lot of white-ball cricket and also maybe don’t get a lot of time to get to play a lot of first-class cricket as well. So they’re learning and I think they’re getting there. To be fair, there have been challenging wickets as well over the last few years. And it’s been a bit of a challenge for some of our young batsmen to adapt. But they’ve got the skill and they’ve got the ability, and they’ve not come here just like that; they’ve come here by scoring a lot of runs in domestic cricket, doing well in A-team cricket. So, you know, they are being picked on merit,” Dravid said.

India will face England in the second Test on February 2 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh

