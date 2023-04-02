Home

Rahul Dravid Said Something But I Couldn’t Understand – Virat Kohli on IND Coach’s Advise During T20 WC Game vs PAK

Virat Kohli recalled being zoned out at the halfway mark and hence paid no heed to what coach Rahul Dravid had to say.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation and he gave a glimpse of that during the T20 World Cup last year in Australia against Pakistan. Kohli snatched a win for India from the jaws of defeat. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 as he took India over the line at Melbourne that night. Asked to recall about what was the plan and what was going through his mind, Kohli says he was in a zone and does not remember anything. He recalled being zoned out at the halfway mark and hence paid no heed to what coach Rahul Dravid had to say.

“I still can’t make any sense of it. That’s a very honest admission. And a lot of people have tried to ask me what were you thinking, how did you plan and I have no answers. The fact of the matter is that I was so much under pressure that my mind had shut off completely by the 12th or 13th over,” Kohli said at a promotional event organised by PUMA.

“I was going through what I was going through, then I came back in Asia Cup and I was playing well and I felt like wow I’m ready to play to play in this World Cup. At the 10th over mark, we were 31 for 4 and I had just ran Axar out. I was 12 off 25, or something. I remember in the break, Rahul bhai came to me and I don’t remember what he said. I swear and I even told him this as well. I told him, ‘I have no idea what you told me in that break because I was zoned out’,” he added.

