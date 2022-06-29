New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid, on Wednesday confirmed that captain Rohit Sharma has still not been ruled out of the 5th test against England. This is certainly a surprising development amid all the speculations of Rohit being ruled out and Jasprit Bumrah leading the side.

“He is being monitored by Indian team, Rohit has not been ruled out, we have still got 36 hours, so he will have a test later tonight and then in morning. It is upto medical team and sports science to take a better call.” Dravid did not open his mouth on who could lead India if Rohit is unfit for the fifth and last Test of the series. He said that the official confirmation needs to comes from the BCCI selectors. “It is better that the confirmaion to who is captain comes from official sources,” Dravid told the media on Wednesday.