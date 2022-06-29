New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid, on Wednesday confirmed that captain Rohit Sharma has still not been ruled out of the 5th test against England. This is certainly a surprising development amid all the speculations of Rohit being ruled out and Jasprit Bumrah leading the side.
“He is being monitored by Indian team, Rohit has not been ruled out, we have still got 36 hours, so he will have a test later tonight and then in morning. It is upto medical team and sports science to take a better call.” Dravid did not open his mouth on who could lead India if Rohit is unfit for the fifth and last Test of the series. He said that the official confirmation needs to comes from the BCCI selectors. “It is better that the confirmaion to who is captain comes from official sources,” Dravid told the media on Wednesday.
As per sources, Rohit Sharma had tested positive yet again”Rohit is out of this Test match, starting July 1, as his RT-PCR test has come positive again. He is still in isolation. Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the vice-captains in absence of KL Rahul, will lead the team,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932. The Gujarat pacer, who has 123 wickets in 29 Tests, has grown into world’s best fast bowlers.
The Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had already said that he is being groomed as a future leader.
Fast bowlers have not been traditionally given the job in India unlike in Pakistan where their greatest skipper was Imran Khan. Legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis also led national side.
Inputs from PTI