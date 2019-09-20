Eyeing another series victory to stamp their dominance in world cricket, Virat Kohli and Co. will take on South Africa in the third and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After the washout in the first T20I in Dharamsala, Team India registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Proteas in the second game in Mohali.

As the hosts get ready for the final battle in coloured outfits versus SA, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid spare some time out to meet the Men in Blue during an optional training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The Indian team after winning the second T20I against South Africa in Mohali reached the Garden City on Thursday and some of the players hit the ground to fine-tune their skills under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri and former skipper Dravid. Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a photo of the two stalwarts meeting at the stadium and wrote: “When two greats of Indian Cricket meet.”

Speaking after the game, Kohli praised the youngsters for the comprehensive win and said: “When you play like that and win a game for your team, it is always a good feeling. The pitch was very good and an outstanding effort from the bowlers to pull things back. As long as they (youngsters) show character in difficult situations, they are going to present a strong case for themselves in the future.”

With the bat, Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma as the highest run-getter in T20 internationals as he remained unbeaten on 72 to guide the team home. The captain said the knock reminded him of his 82 not out at this very ground against Australia in the 2016 World T20.

“That night (2016 game vs AUS) was a revelation of how fit you can be on a cricket field. Lot of positive signs for us and they’ll get many more games to prove their mettle. They are going in the right direction. The badge in front of my shirt — India — it is a pride to play for my country. Whatever it takes, whichever format, to get us across the line, I’ll do that.”