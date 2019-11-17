Prithvi Shaw made a fine return after serving a doping suspension registering a half-century for Mumbai on Sunday in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Assam.

Shaw, who smashed a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win, says he is now completely focussed on letting his bat do the talking to force his way back into the Indian team.

“Now I will focus on scoring as many runs as possible and win games for the team,” said Shaw, who played his first game after serving a back-dated eight-month suspension by the BCCI for failing a dope test.

“I will just keep scoring runs. It is all about the selectors and what they think. My job is to score runs and win games for the team,” the 20-year-old opening batsman explained.

Shaw was banned by the BCCI from all forms of cricket for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ended on Friday.

“I had never thought that something like this would happen. I was obviously upset. For the first 20-25 days after I was banned, I was not able to understand how did it happen,” he said.

“Time passed by. I went to London and chilled out there as I was not allowed to practice till September 15. After that I stabilised myself and kept myself mentally stronger by telling myself these three months would pass. But each day was hard, it was getting longer. It’s all past now.”

Shaw said that former skipper Rahul David, who is the head of cricket in Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy, helped him in his comeback.

“There was nothing in my mind. I couldn’t have done anything about the ban. After returning from London, Rahul (Dravid) sir called me to the NCA for training. There I went through a series of fitness tests like yo-yo,” he said.

“Under Rahul sir a lot of focus was on fitness. I had to clear all my fitness tests. What also helped was that during the nets good bowlers were available like Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar) and Varun Aaron. Besides, Rahul sir was always there for guidance and mental issues.”

“A lot of people were asking me about my well-being. I got a lot of love and support from a lot of people. A lot of players, coaches, my agency people, Indian Oil people, BCCI and MCA guys were asking how was I feeling.

“There obviously was a period when I was not feeling too well. But then as the day of return came closer, I started to get my acts together. If I had gone into a shell at that point of time (ban) I would have felt pressure. But whatever happens it’s for good.”

Shaw said the episode was a big learning experience for him in his nascent career. “I think this period has been a big learning experience for me. Obviously, I committed a mistake. I had no idea what I was consuming,” he said.

“In that period I was alone and was trying to stay away from people and their advices. I was telling myself that I can get out of this mess and be mentally strong.”

“In life ups and downs will be there. My father has stood behind me and nobody else is there. In these three months he was with me like he has been during the U-14 and U-16 days. He felt that he needed to be with me,” he said.