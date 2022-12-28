Rahul Dravid to Step Down as Team India Coach- Report

'There are a lot of discussions going on. But for a final decision, CAC and the selectors have to be involved'- BCCI Official.

Rahul Dravid to Step Down as Team India Coach- Report. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid, head coach of Indian Cricket Team has often been criticised for making regular changes in the side and his failure to turn up in big tournaments at T20 World Cup and Asia Cup have raised serious questions about his job.

As per a report by InsideSport, BCCI is looking for a foreign coach and might remove the Indian coach from his post. Nothing is official as of now and the final decision will be taken by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

“Nothing is final yet. We are exploring multiple options. Rahul is very much in our plans. But there is a workload on him too. Our entire focus shifts to World Cup at home. The message to everyone is clear, we have to win the World Cup. So, for obvious reasons, the focus is not on T20s at the moment. There are a lot of discussions going on. But for a final decision, CAC and the selectors have to be involved. And it will take a little while,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Team India ended their Bangladesh tour recently and after a 2-1 loss in the ODI series, they came back strongly to win 2-0 in the Test series to keep them in contention for the World Test Championship Final.

In order to reach the final, India still have to win four straight matches. In the New Year from January 3rd, Sri Lanka will be touring India for a T20I and ODI series which will run till 15th Jan.