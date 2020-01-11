On Saturday, Former India skipper and Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy, Rahul Dravid turned 47 and as expected social media was abuzz with heartwarming wishes. Former and present cricketers started pouring in wishes for Dravid since the wee hours of the morning. Known popularly as ‘The Wall’, Dravid has been one of the coolest cricketers and a thorough gentleman on the cricket field in his playing days.

From Virender Sehwag to Ajinkya Rahane, here is how the fraternity wished him:

From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/eUVkpTtF8n — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2020

My inspiration…

Always looked up to him…

Made my International debut alongside him…

Always a guiding light and a role model to me…

He’s someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul bhai a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/OjM8caaZeN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2020

Happy birthday to The Wall. An inspiration to millions — wishing you all the luck & happiness today and always. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/RrWTS1yqnP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2020

Excellent cricketer. Excellent person. 47. Cruising into another fine innings. Rahul Dravid. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2020

Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/x9fRuZ6so9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2020

Dravid has scored more than 10K runs in both Tests and ODIs which includes 48 centuries. He is also the only cricketer to have been involved in two 300+ run partnerships. After finishing as a cricketer in 2012, bringing an end to a 16-year-long career, Dravid continued to serve Indian cricket – first as coach of India A and Under 19 teams and currently as the director of the National Cricket Academy.