On Saturday, Former India skipper and Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy, Rahul Dravid turned 47 and as expected social media was abuzz with heartwarming wishes. Former and present cricketers started pouring in wishes for Dravid since the wee hours of the morning. Known popularly as ‘The Wall’, Dravid has been one of the coolest cricketers and a thorough gentleman on the cricket field in his playing days.
From Virender Sehwag to Ajinkya Rahane, here is how the fraternity wished him:
Dravid has scored more than 10K runs in both Tests and ODIs which includes 48 centuries. He is also the only cricketer to have been involved in two 300+ run partnerships. After finishing as a cricketer in 2012, bringing an end to a 16-year-long career, Dravid continued to serve Indian cricket – first as coach of India A and Under 19 teams and currently as the director of the National Cricket Academy.