Rahul Dravid Unwell; Coach May MISS 3rd ODI Between India-Sri Lanka Due to Health Issue

Kolkata: Rohit Sharma-led India sealed the ongoing three-match ODI series on Thursday with a four-wicket win at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. But what came out of the Indian dressing room was sad. Coach Rahul Dravid is reportedly unwell and has left for Bengaluru instead of traveling with the team to Thiruvananthapuram. Dravid was reportedly feeling uneasy in the hotel itself as his BP had shot up. He stayed through the match at Kolkata after having medicines. It is not clear whether he will join the team in Trivandrum for the final ODI or not.

🚨 Rahul Dravid is not travelling with Team India to Thiruvanathapuram for third ODI. He is heading for Bengaluru tomorrow early morning due to health reasons and is likely to join squad later before third ODI which is on January 15 The team is travelling tomorrow.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/gsnAczbcCF — RevSportz (@RevSportz) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215, and the visitors’ bowlers reduced India to 86/4. But Rahul kept his calm and batted sensibly under pressure to make an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, and struck a crucial 75-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take India over the line with 40 balls to spare, giving the hosts’ an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Chasing 216, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked six boundaries in the first four overs. But the duo fell in the span of four balls — Rohit nicked behind off Chamika Karunaratne without any footwork while Gill picked out short midwicket off Lahiru Kumara through a short-arm pull.