Edgbaston: Rishabh Pant came up with the goods and showed why he is highly rated across the cricketing fraternity as he smashed a breathtaking 89-ball 100 against England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Friday. He came in to bat when India were in a spot of bother at 71 for four. India had just lost Virat Kohli and were looking shake. Pant took his time initially and then opened up as the game progressed. His 89-ball hundred featured 16 boundaries and a six.

Here is how the coach of the Indian team along with ex-captain Virat Kohli and the rest celebrated Pant's fifth Test ton.

You gotta be Rishabh Pant to make Rahul Dravid celebrate like that, what a knock!pic.twitter.com/buhmslVry6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 1, 2022



During his knock, Pant became the youngest Indian cricketer at the age of 24 years to smash as many as 100 sixes in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar was the previous youngest Indian batter to smash 100 sixes. He did at the age of 25 years. Former India and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina holds the third spot, who did it in 25 years and 7 days.

Pant on the charge now that he has got to his fifth Test hundred. He has taken a liking to Leach and that has put the hosts in a spot of bother in the Test.

India are dominating courtesy partnership between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja has also hit a brilliant fifty and is giving good support to Pant.