Home

Sports

Rahul Dravid Yet To Sign Contract Extension? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Clears Aim On Head Coach’s Future

Rahul Dravid Yet To Sign Contract Extension? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Clears Aim On Head Coach’s Future

India head coach Rahul Dravid is currently in South Africa for an all-format tour.

Rahul Dravid joined the Indian team as head coach in 2021.

New Delhi: A day after the BCCI announced a contract extension for head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff, the former Indian captain revealed that he is yet to sign any contract given by the Indian board, putting a question mark on the minds of many in the business. BCCI secretary Jay Shah finally cleared the air stating the board is yet to finalise the contract for Dravid and other members of the support staff.

Trending Now

“We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa,” said Shah on the sidelines of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction.

You may like to read

Known as ‘The Wall’, Dravid took over India senior team’s coaching job in 2021 after Ravi Shastri’s tenure ended. Under Dravid’s guidance, the Indian team reached the semifinal of R20 World Cup 2022 and played the final of World Test Championship and ODI World Cup, both in 2023.

Dravid is currently in South Africa with the Indian team for an all-format tour. India will play the Proteas in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Meanwhile, Shah also revealed that the BCCI will be setting up a new National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

“We will launch the new National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and the new academies in Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir at the same time in mid-August. The work on Jammu and Kashmir academy has started,” Shah added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.