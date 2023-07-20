Home

Rahul Dravid’s Classy Response on Prospect of Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 Final | WATCH

Stressing that India need to look at the whole tournament and take one game at a time, Dravid reckoned the India-Pakistan clash would be a 'great contest'.

Trinidad: Coach Rahul Dravid was arguably India’s best ever No. 3 in Tests in his playing days. The now India coach who is in the Windies, spoke ahead of the second Test at Trinidad on the prospect of playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asaia Cup 2023 final. Stressing that India need to look at the whole tournament and take one game at a time, Dravid reckoned the India-Pakistan clash would be a ‘great contest’.

“The schedule is out and you have to qualify for the Super4s to play Pakistan three times, so one step at a time. I don’t believe in counting my chickens too much. I want to play one game at a time,” said Dravid.

“We know we have to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games, we need to focus on that, we need to play good cricket, we need to win those games and then see where the tournament goes. If we get the opportunity to play them three times, I think that is fantastic, that means we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully Pakistan reach the final as well. That will be a great contest and great for us and we certainly aim to do that, we certainly want to play right up to the final and win that final but we have to take the first two steps before,” he added.

The Indian team, which is currently in the Windies, beat the hosts in the opening Test at Dominica.

