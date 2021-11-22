Kolkata: Rohit Sharma’s India bossed at home as they blanked New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series. On Sunday, India came up with their most clinical performance as they beat NZ by 73 runs. After the win, coach Rahul Dravid cautioned the players and urged them to have their feet on the ground. Dravid also admitted that it was not easy for the NZ side to play a bilateral series three days after losing the T20 World Cup final.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hails Venkatesh Iyer After India Blank New Zealand 3-0 in T20Is; Calls Him 'Bright Prospect'

“It feels good, nice to start well. But We are also quite realistic. We have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win. Not easy for NZ to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later to play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them. Nice from our perspective but we have to learn from this series and move forward,” said Dravid in a post-match presentation. Also Read - IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma and Co. Whitewash New Zealand as India Win 3rd T20I By 73 Runs

Dravid also gave a glimpse of the roadmap for the next 10 months. The new India coach said that the team has to keep on building. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand T20, Injury And Team News of Match at Eden Gardens at 7 PM IST November 21 Sunday

“It’s a long journey ahead over the next 10 months and we’ll have our share of ups and downs. It’s been really good to see some of the young guys come through. We have given the opportunity to some of the boys who haven’t played a lot of cricket over the last few months. We have seen some of the skills available to us and we have to keep building on those skills as we go forward,” he added.