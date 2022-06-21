Mumbai: Now that the IPL is over, the focus is on the T20 World Cup that takes later on in the year in Australia. While all teams are preparing, India is hogging massive limelight over the squad that would be picked. While there are still a few questions that linger for selectors ahead of the marquee tournament are ‘Who will be the 3rd opener?’, ‘Will DK feature in the XI?’ and also ‘The curious case of Rishabh Pant.’Also Read - Ishan Kishan Ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad in 3rd Opener's Spot - Zaheer Khan on India's T20 World Cup Squad

Pant’s case is curious because he has been woefully out-of-form – amassing 58 against SA at home – recently and with Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik doing brilliantly – the Delhi-born would find it hard to make the side – one would assume. But, head coach Rahul Dravid’s recent statement on the 24-year-old almost confirms he would be a part of the XI. Also Read - India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup - Who Will Win? Harbhajan Singh Avoids Making Prediction

“Personally, he would have liked to score a few more runs but it is not concerning him. Certainly, he is a very big part of our plans going ahead in next few months,” Dravid said during the post-match PC on Sunday. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Picks Hardik Pandya as Back-Up Skipper For India Ahead of Rishabh Pant

Here is how fans are reacting:

Looks like we will not even reach Semifinals. Disastrous to keep him in the squad. — Sanu (@sanu_sense) June 20, 2022

Will be a Disaster from dravid if he plays him ahead of sky,dk and jadeja. #RishabhPant https://t.co/7LfJDZg8lX — Saket Kumar (@CricketF4) June 19, 2022

But he needs to start playing like a mature cricketer now, he has played many matches now, enough of cakewalk for him in white ball,

Rutu looks like he’s not ready for international stage I’ve seen only a single performance of him playing for india. — Divyanshu Mishra (@Divyans05789599) June 21, 2022

This is why India will not win world Cup. We need players who is more suited in T20 and is in good form. Pant suited well in test or odi, not T20. World Cup is not something u play to develop players, it’s something u play to win. We need a coach who knows how to win. — Dipjyoti (@dipjyotig) June 21, 2022

Dravid is currently in the UK for the upcoming Test and the series and England. Eyes would also be on Pant’s form.