Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India," Gandhi tweeted. Sindhu defeated China's He Bingjao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to add the second medal to India's tally at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram, Lok Sabha MP and son of veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram also wished Sindhu. He tweeted: "The Badminton success story of India is because of the training structure created by #Gopichand. Bravo @Pvsindhu1 for winning back to back medals in @Olympics."

It is Sindhu’s second medal at the Olympics after she won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. With Sindhu’s bronze, India has now equalled its tally of 2016 Rio Olympics.