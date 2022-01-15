New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Member of the Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Virat Kohli, who resigned as the captain of the Indian Test side with immediate effect.Also Read - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Sourav Ganguly - Who Was Better Test Captain? Check Out Records Here

"Dear @imVkohli, you've been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too. Best wishes for the various other innings to come!" tweeted Gandhi. The tweet has already garnered a lot of attention with over 35000 likes and over 6500 retweets as of now.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, currently a third-term Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, also took to Facebook and showed his support to the former India captain.

“No Indian fan would have wanted you to go this way, Virat Kohli, after a defeat. Your contributions as captain have been immense, your presence and energy inspirational, your articulation impressive. You always led from the front. You embodied the spirit of the team. We will miss you,” Tharoor wrote on his Facebook post.

Earlier, Virat Kohli in an Instagram post revealed that he is stepping down as the India Test captain with immediate effect. Whether or not the series loss against South Africa has anything to do with it, it is still not clear but his decision to quit as the Test captain came as a shock to many.