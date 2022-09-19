Delhi: The Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia was announced by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) last week. Following the announcement, social space has been busy speculating who would be making the XI. Amid all this, captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday confirmed that KL Rahul would be opening with him and Virat Kohli would be the backup opener if needed. While TV channels carried the news of Rohit’s PC, there was an Indian anchor who made goof-up while on-air. Instead of KL Rahul, he said Rahul Gandhi would be opening with Rohit. The clip surfaced on social space and has since drawn massive reactions.Also Read - Cricket Fans React to India's NEW T20 World Cup Jersey After BCCI Unveils it - VIRAL TWEETS

Here is the video that is now going viral: Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 12 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Discusses Rising Fuel Prices, Reduced Subsidies with Fishermen

Rahul Gandhi will open for India in T20 World Cup: India TV anchor 😂 pic.twitter.com/1NWWg9jp7c — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 18, 2022

Also Read - Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav to R. Ashwin; Players Who May Not Feature in India's Playing XI During 1st T20I

“Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will have to open in some of the games but K L Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. KL’s performances often go unnoticed. He is a very important player for us, said skipper Rohit at the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team in association with their official kit partner MPL (Mobile Premier League), on Sunday, unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, South Africa and the all-important T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November.

For the first time in Indian cricket history, the jersey was unveiled not by the national team, but by the Mumbai Under-19 women’s cricket players along with some of the ‘superfans’ of the game.