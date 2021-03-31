RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy

Railways Women vs Bengal Women Dream11 Team Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RAI-W vs BEN-W at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium: In another exciting league stage encounter of Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021, two cricketing powerhouses – Bengal Women and Railways Women will take on each other in 2nd Semifinal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday. The Womens Senior One Day Trophy RAI-W vs BEN-W match will start at 9 AM IST – April 1. Railways come into this match after beating Odisha in the quarterfinals by 68 runs. Electing to bat first, the Railways team put up 274/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of Thirush Kamini, Mithali Raj and Sneh Rana all scoring half-centuries. On the other hand, Bengal Women will enter this contest on the back of a 28-run win over Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals. Bengal rode on Deepti Sharma's 94-run knock to post 204 runs.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

RAI-W vs BEN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Parna Paul

Batswomen – Mithali Raj (C), Thirush Kamini, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma (VC)

All-Rounders – Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Mita Paul

Bowlers – Arundathi Reddy, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

RAI-W vs BEN-W Probable Playing XIs

Railways Women: Arundhati Reddy, Mithali Raj (C), Punam Raut, Poonam Yadav, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shweta Mane, Sabbineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bengal Women: Rukmoni Roy, Richa Ghosh, Mamta Kisku, Shrayosi Aich, Mita Paul, Prativa Rana, Parna Prabir Paul, Aparna Mondal (wk), Rumeli Dhar (C), Gouher Sultana, Deepti Sharma.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Squads

Railways Women: Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Bhagwan Singh Rana Thirushkamini Dickeshwashankar Murugesan, Arundhati Reddy, Meghana Srinivasa Rao Sabbineni, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Shweta Rajaram Mane, Kshama Sudhir Kumar Singh, Swagatika Rath, Mithali Raj, Preeti Bose, Asha B Joy Sobhana, Priyanka Prankrishna Bala, Anjali Sarvani K V Ramana Rao Kesavarajugari, Meghna Vijay Veer Singh, Hemalatha D Dayalan, Kalpana R Venkateswarlu Raavi, Punam Raut, Tanusree Makhan Sarkar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Kundan Singh Bisht, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween.

Bengal Women: Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Gayatri Shiba Pada Mal, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Tithi Swapan Das, Jhulan Goswami, Ankita Satya Chakraborty, Titas Ranadeep Sadhu, Kashish Vinod Agarwal Agarwal, Saika Mohd lshaque, Gouher Sultana, Mamata Jayram Kisku, Bristi Susanta Maji, Nisha Suvendu Maji, Paramita Avijit Roy, Aparna Dilip Mondal, Rumeli Dhar, Jhumia Habibur Rahman Khatun, Parna Prabir Paul, Richa Ghosh, Rukmoni Ashok Roy, Shreya Lakhi Khara, Sushmita Basanta Ganguly, Deepti Sharma Bhagwan Sharma Sharma, Prativa Gopal Rana, Dhara Vijay Gujjar, Mita G Paul, Dipa Prabhat Das.

