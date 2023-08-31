Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele

Home

Eyes would be on the skies today at Pallekele where Bangladesh is set to take on Sri Lanka in match 2 of the ongoing Asia Cup.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele – Weather UPDATE

Pallekele: After an opening night to remember for Pakista, the action shifts to Sri Lanka on the second day of the Asia Cup. Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the second game of the ongoing Asia Cup. The match will take place in Pallekele where the weather may play spoilsport. There are chances of rain and that should not be encouraging news for the fans who would like to see the two teams play the entire game.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

