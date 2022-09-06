New Delhi: India opener Shubman Gill on Tuesday congratulated former India batter Suresh Raina for his “invaluable” contribution to the game of cricketer.Also Read - LIVE Aus vs NZ 1st ODI Cricket Score Update: Labuschagne Departs; Hosts in Trouble

Gill remarks came after Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Gill shared a post on homegrown social media, Koo App , said Raina's contribution towards cricket is invaluable and wished the southpaw good luck for the "second innings".

“Your contribution to the game of cricket is invaluable. Good luck on your second innings @ImRaina bhai, ” Gill said on the Koo app. Four years ago, Raina had praised Gill for his ferocious knock in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup.

In 2020, Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket following M S Dhoni’s retirement confirmation. The left handed batter represented India in more than 300 internationals in a career that spanned over 13 years.

The stylish batter had made his international debut against Sri Lanka in 2005. He featured in 226 ODIs, scoring 5615 runs.

Raina will now play for Indian Legends in the second season of the Road Safety World Series.