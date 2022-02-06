Antigua: Raj Bawa’s allround show helped India U-19 beat their English counterparts by four wickets on Saturday to win the World Cup. The Yash Dhull-led side showed the class and quality to beat a formidable English side. Opting to bat first, England got off to a woeful start as they were reduced to 61 for six in the 17th over of the game. At that stage, Indian bowlers Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar were picking wickets at will and it seemed England would get bundled out below 100.Also Read - LIVE Score, U-19 WC Final: Sindhu Does a Dhoni As India Win Fifth Title, Beat England By 4 Wickets At Antigua

But a brilliant under-pressure 95 off 116 balls from James Rew helped England to a reasonable 189. England could not bat their quota off 50 overs as they were bundled out with 31 balls to spare. From India, Bawa was the star as he became the first Indian bowler to pick up five wickets in a U-19 World Cup final. He got ample assistance from Ravi Kumar, who ended up with four wickets. Also Read - Raj Bawa Will Get a Massive IPL Deal Predict Fans After Sensational Show vs England in U-19 World Cup Final

Chasing 190 to win, India lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi without a score on the board. India’s vice-captain Shaik Rasheed got yet another fifty and in the process stitched two crucial partnerships with Harnoor Singh and Yash Dhull to get India’s chase back on track. After India lost Rasheed and Dhull in the space of two runs, things looked a little tricky. Also Read - U19-World Cup: Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar Share 9 Wickets As India Restrict England to 189 in Final | Watch

Nishant Sindhu with Bawa then got together and put on a 67-run stand to get India back on track. Bawa departed for a well-made 35 off 54 balls. Eventually, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana’s quickfire 13* off five balls helped India win the match with 14 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: ENG: 189/10 in 44.5 overs | James Lew: 95 | Raj Bawa: 5/31 | IND: 195/7 in 47.4 overs | Nishant Sindhu: 50* | India U-19 Win by 3 Wickets