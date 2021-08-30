Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated three Paralympic medal winners from the state, announcing cash rewards of up to Rs 3 crore for each of them. Shooter Avani Lekhara, who has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, will be given a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, while javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar will get Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively for winning silver and bronze medals.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Scores And Updates, Day 6: Javelin Throwers Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary in Action Shortly, India Aim To Add To Tally of 4 Medals in Day

All the three players from Rajasthan have already been appointed to the post of assistant conservator of forest in the state forest department. Also Read - Goosebump Moment! India’s National Anthem Played After Avani Lekhara’s Historic Gold Medal Win at Tokyo Paralympics | Watch

“The players of the state have brought laurels to the country and the state by winning medals, we are very proud of them,” Gehlot tweeted. Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver in Discus Throw F56

Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Jaipur’s Avani Lekhara for winning first ever Gold for India in ShootingParaSport! What a superb performance by her in Women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final as she created history! Entire nation is very proud of her. It’s a great day for Indian sports!” Gehlot tweeted earlier in the day.

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while Gurjar won a bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 final. The chief minister congratulated the two, calling it a “marvellous moment”.

“We are so proud of Rajasthan’s Paralympic javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, who grabbed Silver & Sundar Singh Gurjar for claiming Bronze at Men’s Javelin Throw event, TokyoParalympics. It’s a marvelous moment. Heartiest Congratulations to Dev Jhajharia & Sundar S Gurjar!” he said in another tweet.

Gehlot also hailed Yogesh Kathuniya for winning a silver medal in Men’s Discus Throw F56.

“It’s great news for all of us. The nation is so proud!” he tweeted.

#TokyoParalympics में प्रदेश की अवनि लेखरा को स्वर्ण जीतने पर 3 करोड़, देवेंद्र झाझड़िया को रजत जीतने पर 2 करोड़ तथा सुन्दर सिंह गुर्जर को कांस्य पदक जीतने पर 1 करोड़ रूपये की राशि इनाम स्वरुप प्रदान की जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 30, 2021

Kathuniya, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi’s Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.