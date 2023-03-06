Home

Rajasthan Royals Compares Ravichandran Ashwin To Japanese Anime Scientist Kiteretsu | Watch Viral Clip

Watch: RR Compares Ashwin To Japanese Anime Scientist Kiteretsu

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Ravichandran Ashwin comparing him Japanese scientist cartoon Kiteretsu. The all-rounder is currently playing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Rohit Sharma-led India won the first two Tests against Australia and the visitors won the third Test match as they beat India by nine wickets.

Rajasthan Royal won the inaugural season of the Cash Rich League and the franchise was runners-up in the last season of the Indian Premier League. The franchise is known for its hilarious social media posts, now they come up with Ravichandran Ashwin’s video the franchise compares all-rounder with Japanese Anime scientist Kiteretsu and also added the title song of that show. The video got viral on Social media in no time here is the viral Video:

Ash Anna in a̶n̶ ̶a̶l̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶t̶e̶ this universe. 🤷‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/ESwcEvjgHQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 6, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin is playing a vital role for Team India as the spinner picked up eight wickets and scored 23 runs in the first Test match which was played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. India won that match by 132 runs and an inning.

In the second Test match which was played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Ashwin scalped six wickets. India won that match by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma led India is currently preparing for the fourth Test match which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat. Winning Border-Gavaskar Trophy is important for India to seal the berth in World Test Championship Final 2023.

